Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Hospitalised With Respiratory Infection

On 22 March, the number of cases registered in Spain increased from 28,572 cases to 33,089, while the coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight, the health ministry said.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has been taken to a hospital with a respiratory infection, the government said in a statement.

Calvo, 62, was tested for coronavirus and the results will be released as soon as they are known, the statement added.

“To those who are waiting, I tell them not to worry, calm down. To residents in other countries I say to stay as they are and follow the rules of the local health authorities", the minister said.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Spain continues to grow, reaching 33,000, according to the health ministry.

Spain is considered to be one of the worst-affected countries in the world after China and Italy. As many as 2,300 people are in serious condition. Slightly over 3,350 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. Over 340,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, with over 14,700 fatalities.