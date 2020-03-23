Berlin Streets Deserted as Germany Introduces Stricter Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ramped up measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak effectively banning gatherings of more than two people across Germany unless they are related or live together.

Follow our live feed from the streets of the German capital Berlin amid new tough measures announced on Sunday by Chancellor Merkel as the city is dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

The chancellor herself is under quarantine after being treated by a doctor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Germany is the third worst-hit country in Europe with 24,873 COVID-19 cases and 94 fatalities.