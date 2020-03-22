Spain Limits Travel From 3rd States as PM Sanchez Warns COVID-19 Outbreak Will Exacerbate Soon

Italy currently takes the second spot in Europe in terms of the coronavirus death tally, having witnessed a 25 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Spain is introducing 30-day limits on entry for people from third countries over the raging coronavirus pandemic, except for Spanish nationals living abroad and Schengen citizens, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a press conference on Sunday.

"We will apply time limits on all trips from third countries that are not urgent," he specified.

The novel coronavirus flare-ups in Spain, already severely hit by the raging pandemic, are set to further worsen, Sanchez earlier warned, calling the nation to stay strong in the face of the healthcare crisis:

“Confirmed cases and deaths will increase in the next days. We have to remain strong until the end of next week,” Sanchez said in a speech over the weekend, adding that most Spaniards “have never had to face something as harsh as this.”

Sanchez went on to praise the majority of his fellow citizens who obeyed a strict nationwide lock-down as a week-long state of emergency was declared in the country.

Spain has seen a sharp increase - of about 32% - in the coronavirus-related death toll over the past two days and a 25% increase in the overall number of those infected.

To date, Spain comes fourth in terms of the tally of those who have contracted the virus, which is 28,603, per worldoimetric.info, with the death toll amounting to 1,756, the second-worst in Europe after Italy and the third-worst in the world.

The fallout from the pandemic has already caused numerous disruptions in international economic networks and logistics, with governments fearing there could be shortages of staple items and other commodities on the market shelves.