Spanish Opera Singer Placido Domingo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Spain ranks second in Europe in terms of detected cases and coronavirus-related fatalities and third on a global scale after China and Italy.

Placido Domingo stated that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary", the 79-year-old Spanish opera singer wrote on Facebook. "Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive".

The statement comes after Domingo resigned from the opera union on 20 March and agreed to donate $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programmes. The resignation came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and the Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed tenor, now 79, to be credible.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain increased by 3,646 over the past 24 hours to 28,572, while the death toll has reached 1,720 since the outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said earlier in the day.