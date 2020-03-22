Paris on Lockdown for Sixth Day to Slow Rate of COVID-19 - Video

As of 21 March, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France was 14,459, according to the country's Health Ministry. Johns Hopkins University reported that on 22 March, 14,485 COVID-19 cases were detected in France, and that 562 have people died.

The Champs Elysees in Paris is nearly empty as a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in France enters its sixth day.

The Paris Police Prefecture increased checks at train stations in the French capital starting on 20 March as part of its efforts to monitor compliance with measures that limit the movement of citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

France went into virtual lockdown earlier in the week, but the movement of people is still allowed under strict conditions. Authorities were initially unable to enforce the shutdown and crowds could still be spotted after repeated appeals to self-isolate.

