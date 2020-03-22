Croatia Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake - Photo, Video

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit 7 kilometres north of Zagreb, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Sunday, adding that the epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Some people have posted photos from the site, hit by the earthquake, on their social media accounts. The incident occurred just several days after the country went on lockdown amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Snažan potres pogodio je Zagreb u nedjelju ujutro. Šteta je velika. Popucale su zgrade, zgnječeni su automobili, a u videu pogledajte oštećenje na tornju Katedrale https://t.co/iUc9mt0PJC pic.twitter.com/xVGNF0xhla— TV N1 Zagreb (@N1infoZG) March 22, 2020
#Zagreb earthquake pic.twitter.com/vLaDbaAaNz— Dante Buu (@DanteBuu) March 22, 2020
Zagreb hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake ~30 minutes ago just as full lockdown started. Now everyone’s outside grouped in front of their buildings. This won’t help. pic.twitter.com/QPzAIqUSkM— Filip Radelic (@fichek) March 22, 2020
Potres. A 5,95 magnitude earthquake has occurred near Zagreb, Croatia at 06:24! https://t.co/VF7nnjgHUO pic.twitter.com/oPedisN3sy— Susanowo (@TomBlackNorris) March 22, 2020
