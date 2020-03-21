Army Blocks Streets in Milan Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

Italy is the country that has been hit hardest by the coronavirus outside China, where the disease originated. As of Friday, more than 42,000 were infected by the virus in the country, with more than 4,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak.

The Italian Army has been deployed to the streets of the northern Italian city of Milan in Lombardy to enforce a regional lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data provided by Italian civil protection the day before, more than 42,000 were infected by the virus in the country, with more than 4,000 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, making it the European country worst hit by the coronavirus. The northern region of Lombardy, in turn, has become the hardest hit region in Italy, with more than 15,000 cases registered there.

