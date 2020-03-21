Munich's Marienplatz Deserted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Video

Bavaria became the first region in Germany to introduce a lockdown after Minister-President Markus Soeder announced an almost complete shutdown of public life to curb the infection.

People in Bavaria are avoiding avoid mass gatherings at public places, including Marienplatz square in the city of Munich. At the moment, Germany is among the worst-hit countries in the world after China, Italy, and Spain. There are almost 20,000 infected, like in the US or Iran, and the death toll from the coronavirus is at least 68.

In total, over 275,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the death toll is over 11,400.

