Register
15:38 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Royal Free NHS hospital is pictured in London on February 10, 2020, where some of the UK nationals that have been confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV strain of the novel coronavirus have been taken.

    Covid-19: UK Gov’t Asks 65,000 Retired Medics to Return to Work

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (16)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/00/1078530070_0:312:3087:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0a1364b9360c30f2ee4c3c1b23c543fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003201078645537-covid-19-uk-govt-asks-65000-retired-medics-to-return-to-work/

    Retired medical staff will be asked to complete an NHS survey for immediate registration as the health service tries to calculate how many doctors and nurses will likely return to help tackle coronavirus cases.

    Senior NHS officials have emailed an estimated 65,000 former staff members stating the country’s national health service needs their help following a continuing rise in coronavirus cases.

    Echoing Lord Kitchener’s famous WW1 call for arms, retired doctors and nurses were told that ‘Your NHS needs You’ as the government and health trusts rush to ensure hospitals are sufficiently equipped with staff and supplies.

    Government ministers are urging that any former employee who has quit or retired in the past three years should return to work and re-register with either the General Medical Council for doctors or the Nursing and Midwifery Council for nurses.

    Both of these professional watchdogs alongside government and NHS figures have told former professionals that they will need to complete a brief online survey, on their experience and skills, before being offered roles in hospitals, GP surgeries, social care services and the NHS 111 helpline.

    Meanwhile, a number of hotel chains have entered talks with the government about offering up extra bed space to help hospitals amid fears of shortages. One of the participating chain’s, Best Western, has already promised to give up 15,000 bedrooms – a figure representing 90 per cent of the company’s total capacity.

    Despite these measures moving quickly, the NHS is reluctant to put a figure on the number of former doctors and nurses they expect to bring back to work. However, Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that he hoped to ‘get our hands on as many as possible’.

    Hancock confirmed that all returning staff would be paid fully, according to the amount of time they can work, as well as receiving training and an induction back into the NHS. The health service is also considering allowing some of the most experienced trainee doctors and nurses to join the front line, as well as medical students in the final year of their degrees being given the green light to take up paid roles without having to pass their final set of exams.

    Indian daily wagers
    © Sputnik /
    'Treated Like Untouchables': Daily Wagers Bleed as People Won't Give Them Work Due to Coronavirus
    In a statement, the Health Secretary said: "To further boost the ranks of our NHS, we are now turning to people who have recently left the healthcare professions who can bring their experience and expertise to our health system."

    Friday’s measures from the country’s national health service follow a 38 per cent increase in UK’s coronavirus death toll with the number jumping from 104 to 144 in 24 hours. As it stands there are 3,269 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK with 163 countries worldwide recording coronavirus outbreaks.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (16)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, survey, National Health Service (NHS), U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse