Two People Arrested After Smashing Car Into Barcelona Airport, Shouting Islamist Slogans - Police

Catalan police on Friday reported that two people had been detained after smashing a car into the interior of Barcelona Airport's Terminal 1.

According to regional police chief Eduard Sallent, the two perpetrators shouted Islamist slogans and investigators aren't excluding any possible motives.

"When they were detained, they made an Islamist-type proclamation and we do not know yet what their intention was", Eduard Sallent said during a news conference.

Aquest es el vehicle que ha accedit a zona intermodal de l'Aeroport entrant per les portes giratories. Els dos ocupants ja estan detinguts pic.twitter.com/IQ3Hlgv6xv — Mossos (@mossos) March 20, 2020

The police chief added that the perpetrators were Albanians. At the same time, police bomb squad Tedax confirmed that there were no explosives in the car.

The incident comes as Spain remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, while people are allowed to leave their homes only to get essentials.