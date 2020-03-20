Register
07:17 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Covid-19 Coronavirus

    'Reasonable Guess': Professor Suggests 100,000 Swedes Might be Infected by Coronavirus

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (219)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/14/1078621430_0:2:1921:1082_1200x675_80_0_0_ca3ef3913bc8854aa4de91772072c14b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003201078638262-reasonable-guess-professor-suggests-100000-swedes-might-be-infected-by-coronavirus/

    According to a Gothenburg University researcher, it was “not incredible” to think that the number of infected is ten times higher, which would amount to one million.

    Tom Britton, a professor of mathematical statistics at Stockholm University who foresaw the spread of the coronavirus in Sweden long before its authorities began to worry, has estimated the current situation at around 100,000 infected.

    On 6 March, he said in an interview with Svenska Dagbladet that he would be “surprised” if there is no spread of infection in Sweden within a week. Using mathematical models, he predicted about 1,500 sick at the next stage. At that time, Sweden had barely 100 infected, and its health authorities considered the general spread of the infection unlikely.

    Now the situation has changed drastically, and the authorities have acknowleged the gravity of the situation. The recent figure from the Swedish Public Health Agency is 1,423, yet the authority admits that the figures are in a constant flux.

    According to Tom Britton, it is not unlikely that wholly 1 percent of Sweden's population could already be infected.

    “100,000 may be a reasonable guess at how many people are infected”, Britton told the newspaper Expressen.

    Britton referred to a massive number of unreported cases, as many virus carriers exhibit very mild symptoms to none at all.

    “This indicates that significantly more people are infected than previously thought. And then the question is what effect does it have? One positive thing is that the symptoms appear very mild for most of the infected, which is good. But it is a little worse as seen from the spread of infection”, he said.

    According to Tom Britton, Sweden should start making random selection screenings akin to opinion polls to get a fuller picture. In Iceland, similar tests revealed that fully 1 percent of the 330,000 in the country, more than 20 times more than the reported number, was infected.

    “That way you find out how many people are carrying the virus right now. Those who are in great need of care now were infected a while ago, so it lags behind a bit. But it is still very informative to know how many people carry the infection”, Britton said.

    Leif Dotevall, county epidemiologist in Västra Götaland and Gothenburg University researcher, said that the situation could possibly be much worse than Britton's take, although he personally didn't believe it.

    “I don't think there are so many, but I can be wrong. But it's not incredible to think it's ten times more. Something like that, but it's really a rule of thumb”, he said, citing a number of unreported cases, as sick people with mild symptoms tend to go under the radar.

    State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell agreed that it is fully possible that 1 percent or even more are infected, but only in Greater Stockholm, which has a population of 2.6 million people, with the rest of the country lagging behind.

    “I really think it is mainly in Stockholm that there can be so many. I don't think there are as many in the whole of Sweden. But we are probably at one or several percent in Stockholm”, Tegnell said.

    Tegnell also said the authorities are planning to do corona tests like those mentioned by Tom Britton and is hopeful to start next week.

    According to Tegnell, Sweden has seen a paradigm shift from imported cases to social spreading. Therefore, he predicted a further rise in the near future.

    Sweden has so far seen 10 fatalities from the coronavirus.

    Across the globe, the number of infected has reached 245,000, with over 10,000 having succumbed to the virus.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (219)

    Related:

    Sweden to Send Foreign Criminals Abroad Due to Overcrowded Prisons
    Sweden Imposes Entry Ban Over Coronavirus Outbreak, But Asylum Seekers Still Welcome
    Swedish Journo Under Fire For Calling Greta Thunberg 'Prophet of the Century' Amid Corona Crisis
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse