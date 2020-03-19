Show Me Your Papers: Dutch PM Lifts the Lid on Loo Roll Fears in Bid to Ease Panic Buying

Business has been bogged down in the Netherlands due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As with much of Europe, the Dutch have seen the closure of schools and restaurants, while national airline KLM has cut capacity by up to 90 percent.

The Dutch Prime Minister has reassured his citizens that there will be no shortage of toilet paper amid the growing global coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister says we can poop for ten years with the amount of toilet paper in this country. Please stop hoarding. pic.twitter.com/Uz7TUMwK68 — Molly Quell (@MollyQuell) March 19, 2020

​"Yes, I have enough," Mark Rutte said while chatting with a shopper while visiting a supermarket in a demonstration of support for workers.

"They have it (on shelves) again", he added.

"But there’s enough in the whole country for the coming 10 years," he explained. "We can all poop for 10 years."

Dutch supermarkets shelves have largely been restocked after frantic stockpiling last week.

With the coronavirus outbreak leading to disaster panic shopping all over the world, toilet paper has become a much sought after commodity as customers worry about economic uncertainty.

The Netherlands famed Red Light district also saw the cessation of business as panic buyers lined up outside of marijuana cafe's before the lockdown deadline.

Covid-19 has claimed 58 victims in the Netherlands as of Wednesday and 2051 confirmed positive for the virus across the country, according to public health institute RIVM.