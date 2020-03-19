Watch Shop Staff Push Elderly Man Outside of Store in London as Public Losing Temper Amid COVID-19

Supermarkets across the United Kingdom have been forced to limit purchases as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have led to shopping mayhem after people rushed to stores to buy necessities.

A video that has recently gone viral on the Internet shows a supermarket worker pushing an elderly man out of the Iceland store in London as shops across the UK are inundated by people who are sweeping necessities off the shelves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although the real cause of the incident is unknown, it's believed that the elderly man was holding up the queue as nearby customers are seen stockpiling toilet paper onto the belt at the checkout.

The man can be seen arguing with workers when suddenly a female staffer tries to push him out. He then turns around and the two start slapping and hitting each other.

Finally, a male shop staff member intervenes and pushes the customer out of the store with force.

As information on the number of coronavirus cases is updated on a daily basis, the UK has so far registered around 2,600 infections, with the death toll standing at 71.