Register
13:42 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Smog surrounds The Shard and St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, April 3, 2014.

    Tackling Air Pollution Vital for 'Most Vulnerable' in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic - Alliance

    © REUTERS / Suzanne Plunkett
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (149)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003181078610129-tackling-air-pollution-vital-for-most-vulnerable-in-fight-against-coronavirus-pandemic---alliance/

    Several environmental agencies have blasted government efforts to curb a key factor leading to rising deaths amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with representatives urging leaders to step up measures against both threats to European public health.

    Polluted cities could be a risk factor in the fight against COVID-19, the European Public Health Alliance announced earlier this week.

    People living in cities affected by high pollution levels were already at at risk for "hypertension, diabetes and respiratory diseases" which doctors have begun linking to "higher mortality rates for COVID-19", the alliance said.

    Patients in regions with moderate air pollution levels were 84 percent more likely to die from the SARS coronavirus than regions with low pollution levels, it reported, citing a 2003 study.

    Dr Sara De Matteis, European Respiratory Society Environmental Health Committee member and associate professor of occupational and environmental medicine at Cagliari University in Sardinia, Italy, said that despite urban air quality improving in the last 50 years, petrol and diesel emissions remained "a serious problem".

    She said: "Patients with chronic lung and heart conditions caused or worsened by long-term exposure to air pollution are less able to fight off lung infections and more likely to die.

    Lowering air pollution levels can help "the most vulnerable" in tackling the pandemic, as well as future ones, she concluded.

    A major hotspot for coronavirus deaths was Northern Italy, where urban pollution was a major risk factor due to high diesel vehicle usage, leading to raised nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ground-level ozone (O3).

    Over 71 infringement procedures against EU member states were underway over subpar air quality standards, according to the figures.

    COVID-19 and Links to Improving Air Quality

    Despite concerns over the pandemic, recent satellite images revealed a drastic reduction in NO2 levels in Milan, Lombardy, Dr Matteis tweeted in early March.

    ​EPHA acting secretary-general Sascha Marschang said in a statement that despite air quality improving in Italy, damage had "already been done to human health and people's ability to fight off infection". 

    Marschang slammed governments for failing to tackle chronic air pollution "long ago" and prioritising the economy over health by "going soft on the auto industry".

    He concluded: "Once this crisis is over, policymakers should speed up measures to get dirty vehicles off our roads. Science tells us that epidemics like Covid-19 will occur with increasing frequency. So cleaning up the streets is a basic investment for a healthier future."

    Anna Gerometta, President of the European Environmental Bureau member Cittadini Per L'aria (Citizens for the Air) group wrote that, despite acknowledging that it was too soon to draw conclusions, concentrations of particulate matter in Lombardy, namely PM10 and PM2.5, and [NO2] "have been almost constantly well beyond the legal limits" from December last year to early February.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (149)

    Related:

    Cuba Grants Refuge to Brits on Coronavirus-Hit MS Braemar After US, Barbodos, Bahamas Refuse Entry
    Boris Johnson Promises Fiscal Lifeline As UK Industry Groups Slam Gov't Inaction On Coronavirus
    China Says Coronavirus Pandemic Exposes Shortcomings of Global Health System
    Perfect Storm of Coronavirus, Oil Price War May Cause World to Run Out of Storage Capacity - Reports
    Tags:
    Europe, coronavirus, COVID-19, pollution
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies of Burlesque's Vutrica giving a performance titled 'A bandit girl'.
    Razzle Dazzle Them! Twenties Revived With Spectacular "Ladies of Burlesque" Cabaret Show in Moscow
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse