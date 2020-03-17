Merkel's Potential Successor Friedrich Merz Tests Positive for Covid-19

German Chancellor Merkel's potential successor, Friedrich Merz, has confirmed that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus infection.
"The test that was carried out on Sunday is positive. I will be in quarantine at home until the end of next week," Merz told dpa on Tuesday.
Earlier, the CDU postponed a conference that was planned for 25 April to choose a new leader after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said last month she won't run for the post.
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)