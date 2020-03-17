Paris on Lockdown Due to Covid-19 Outbreak - Video

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 outbreak and urged people to observe travel restrictions to stop the spread of the deadly infection.

Everyone in France was ordered to stay at home and avoid contact, except for urgent needs only.

The restrictions start at midday on Tuesday and will last for 15 days, though Mr Macron made it clear that they could be extended if necessary.

The government has said police officers will patrol streets and issue fines of 38 to 135 euros ($42-$150) for people who fail to provide a written explanation to justify their reasons for being out.

France has the seventh-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases after China, Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea and Germany. The death toll from the Covid-19 in the country stands at 148.

