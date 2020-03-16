Greek Police Arrest 127 People for Breaking Quarantine Order

ATHENS (Sputnik) - The Greek police have arrested 127 people as of Monday for breaking nationwide quarantine rules since they came into effect over the weekend, the police statement reads.

They were caught in cafes, taverns, beauty parlors, leisure centres and supermarkets that were ordered to close for 14 days starting Saturday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Those caught breaking the quarantine order face fines to the tune of 5,000 euros ($5,600) and a jail term of up to two years.

Greece has recorded 331 confirmed cases of people contracting the COVID-19 disease, and four patients have died. Ten people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The majority of those infected have mild symptoms.

At present, there have been nearly 180,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and over 7,000 documented deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering. Multiple governments, including those of Italy, Spain, and France, have initiated countrywide shutdowns in an effort to cease the spread of the coronavirus.