Fourteen People Face Trial Over November 2015 Attacks in France - Prosecutor's Department

Fourteen people will face trial over the November 2015 terror attacks in France, the country's anti-terrorism prosecutor's department said.

In all, twenty people have faced charges in connection with the attacks, the department added.

On 13 November 2015, Paris and its suburb of Saint-Denis were rocked by a series of coordinated terror attacks that claimed the lives of 130 people, 90 of them were killed at the Bataclan theatre. The number of injured exceeded 350.

The attacks were called the deadliest in France since World War II, and a nationwide state of emergency was imposed in the country to be lifted only two years later, on 1 November 2017.

