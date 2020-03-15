Netherlands Vows to Do 'Everything it Takes' to Save KLM, Schiphol Airport Amid Coronavirus

Dutch KLM has suffered from falling revenues as the COVID-19 virus has hit around 140 countries across the globe, forcing many governments to curb travelling and introduce severe quarantine measures to fight it. As a result, the economic impact on tourism and transportation has been dramatic.

The Netherlands will do "everything it takes" to keep Air France-KLM and Amsterdam's Schiphol airport operational, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on Sunday. He stressed that the airline is "vital for the Dutch economy", but did not elaborate on the details of a possible bailout.

The news comes after the Dutch airline announced that it would slash up to 2,000 jobs, cut working hours for its staff, and ask for government support amid a fall in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© AP Photo / Phil Nijhuis / File The main entrance of Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Thursday, July 17, 2014

In the meantime, Paris stated that it is not planning a capital injection for Air France-KLM to help the company survive the crisis.

At the moment, there are around 160,000 infected around the globe and almost 6,000 dead from the disease. The pandemic has caused massive alarm, as numerous countries (including the United States) have imposed travel bans on affected countries and 14-day long quarantines. The economic effects have also been considerable, as global stock markets have shown significant declines.