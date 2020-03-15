Austria to Ban Entry for Citizens of Russia, 3 Other States Over COVID-19 - Chancellor

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austria will introduce an entry ban for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday.

The chancellor added that all restaurants across the country would be closed starting 17 March, while supermarkets and food delivery companies will continue to operate.

The Austrian government banned flight connections with Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland this week and announced border checks on the border with Switzerland and Liechtenstein in a bid to stop people from importing the infection.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus infections in Austria had risen to 655 as of 14 March. The Alpine nation recorded its first coronavirus-related death on 12 March.

Europe has become the epicentre of the global outbreak with more cases and deaths than in the rest of the world combined, apart from China, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on 13 March.