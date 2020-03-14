Ex-Greek Finance Chief Leaks Secret Recordings of 2015 Bailout Talks

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Ex-Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has published recordings from 2015 closed-door talks with the Eurogroup on his country’s bailout program to expose the "awful" decision-making of the troika creditors.

A trove of audio files recorded between February and July 2015 is available on the website of Varoufakis’ self-styled pan-European DiEM25 party. In a video message, he said he began recording the meetings in secret after learning that negotiators were not keeping minutes.

"The Eurogroup’s three does not keep minutes, the European Union Council is still shrouded in total opacity. It’s about time we change that", he explained.

Varoufakis was the chief negotiator of Greece’s ruling Syriza party at talks with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the three lenders of the 19-nation single-currency euro area. Athens had to sign up to a tough austerity programme to free up cash it needed to avoid bankruptcy.

Varoufakis said he had published so-called "Euroleaks" to show how the powerful, moneyed elite within the Eurogroup had pressured small nations into accepting unfavourable loan conditions while pretending to be bargaining in good faith.

"You will hear the president of the Eurogroup [Jeroen Dijsselbloem] and other ministers warn me that if I dare table written proposals within the Eurogroup meetings that would be the end of the negotiations", he said.

"At the very same time they were leaking to the press that I was arriving at Eurogroup meetings without any proposals", the lawmaker added.

The leak sheds light on the troika’s attempts to bring down the "leftist Greek government", he said. The decision to disclose and publish them two years after Greece exited the bailout programme was made because the sitting right-wing government is trying to "weaponise fakes news" that the Eurogroup generated in 2015 to justify new austerity measures.

"We expect the publication to achieve what every citizen of a democracy expects from national institutions — transparency and accountability", DiEM25 head spokesman Nikos Karabasis said.

In a posting on his official Twitter page, Varoufakis said the Euroleaks honoured WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s struggle for transparent authorities and thanked the whistleblower for showing him the way. He said listening to the files was a great way of killing time in coronavirus-induced quarantine.