Yellow Vests Protesters Pour Into Streets in Paris Ahead of France's Municipal Vote - Video

The upcoming municipal election in France is scheduled to take place on Sunday followed by a second round that is slated to take place a week later, on 22 March.

Yellow Vests demonstrators are gathering in the French capital Paris in the lead-up to the first round of France's municipal election.

The Yellow Vests movement was triggered by a government plan to raise fuel taxes, which many French citizens saw as a serious blow to their purchasing power. The weekly protest movement, whose symbol became the highly-visible safety jackets that French drivers are required to have in their cars, has recently been replaced by another vast wave of protests against a government pension reform plan.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE