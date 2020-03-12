Register
22:11 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pompeii

    Historians Reveal New Details of Elaborate Road Network Used in Ancient Rome - Report

    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Nick Hubbard
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/19/1078551966_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_4bee78c5d5d225924ced0f6ba2caafc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003121078551469-historians-reveal-new-details-of-elaborate-road-network-used-in-ancient-rome---report/

    The Roman Empire reportedly had an ingenious road system that allowed not only relatively quick moves across different regions, but also the spread of news at a very fast pace, a new discovery suggests.

    According to historians, Pompeii and neighboring regions were almost completely devastated in the notorious eruption of the nearby Vesuvius volcano in 79 A.D. A new discovery claims, however, that news of the calamity reached Rome in just one day, enabling survivors to evacuate quickly, The Daily Express reported, citing historian Dan Snow.

    While the people of Stabiae - an ancient city situated near the modern town of Castellammare di Stabia near Pompei - could return to their place in the weeks after the eruption, the destruction in Pompeii and Herculaneum was too great, according to Snow.

    “To discover what happened to the inhabitants who escaped those towns, we need to look at the area of the opposite side of Vesuvius, which survived relatively unscathed. Roman Naples is hidden under the modern city, but 10 miles (16 kilometers) west are the exposed ruins of Cuma, a city which was two-and-a-half times bigger than Pompei", Snow said, cited by The Daily Express.

    Snow revealed, using an ancient Roman map, how the elaborate network of ancient roads efficiently functioned.

    “This is the road that leads from Pompeii in the south, through Cuma to Rome in the north, and it was along this road that the survivors traipsed – refugees beginning the process of rebuilding their shattered lives. It was also along this road that news of the disaster spread from Pompeii to Rome in less than a day, thanks to the remarkable Roman Imperial Postal Service – the cursus publicus. The postal networks spanned the empire and can be seen on an extraordinary map called the Tabula Peutingeriana", Snow explained.

    Snow suggested that the original version of the map was created before the notorious calamity in Pompeii, adding that the scroll proves that the Roman Empire had a very unique and developed transport and communication system at the time.

    Turku Cathedral
    © CC BY 2.0 / EHRENBERG Kommunikation / Turku_Finland_Cathedral_4
    Medieval Ruins of 'Finnish Pompei' Unearthed From Under Gym Floor (PHOTOS)
    “News of the eruption would have been sent by riders in a relay, around every 12 miles there were mansiones – places that supplied food and fresh horses. Riders carried laurel leaves if they had good news, but a feather on a spear indicated bad news requiring great haste. So when the eruption began, riders probably left Pompeii, galloped along this road here, passed through Cuma, changed horses, allowing them to speed north along this very road here and then join the Villa Appia, which like the big M1 of ancient Italy", Snow said.

    Snow also alleged details of how Emperor Titus could have quickly called for aid and relief measures, right after the Pompeii eruption, thanks to this efficient road network.

    “The Roman historian Suetonius said that Titus showed not only the concern of an emperor, but the deep love of a father. He sent aid from the imperial coffers, and two senators down to oversee relief effort. He also visited the area twice in the year that followed himself, probably staying here in Cuma”.

    Related:

    'Archaeological Sensation': Ruins of Mysterious Ancient Empire Found in Iraq Amid Drought
    Six Medieval Ships Unearthed in 'Archaeological Adventure' in Norwegian Capital (Photos)
    Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Ancient City Testament to China's 5,000-Year Civilization
    Archaeological Discovery Proves Biblical Plot That Jerusalem Was Invaded by Babylonians
    Archaeological Discoveries Reveal Shocking Truth About Use of Birch Bark Tar in Medieval England
    Tags:
    Pompeii, system, breakthrough, network, roads, Roman Empire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse