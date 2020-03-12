Watch: Document Case of UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Changes Colour Live

Yesterday, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled his budget plan and promised a total of £30 billion in financial stimulus to help businesses and the NHS cope with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Prior to his 65-minute speech on the budget, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak found himself at the centre of a bizarre situation as his folder changed colour during a live broadcast.

At the video, broadcasted by Sky News, the senior official is seen leaving Downing Street 10 holding a red case for documents, then he passes through a parked car so that the latter covers the case. However, upon appearing back on the sight line, his case turned out to recolour itself and turn green.

Is it ok that chancellor Rishi Sunak’s brief case turned green https://t.co/6bnYYGQr2d — Jaden (@jaden2618) March 12, 2020

​Twitter users were puzzled by the strange situation, suspecting that the video could have been edited. Later, other videos appeared showing Rishi Sunak leaving the building and carrying the same red case.