Live Outside Santiago Bernabeu Stadium After Real Madrid Was Quarantined Over Coronavirus Fears

Earlier in the day, it was announced that both - Real Madrid's football and basketball teams have been quarantined after a basketball player for the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

Live outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid's home stadium, after both its football and basketball teams were quarantined over the coronavirus fears.

The players have been ordered to stay at home while the shadow has been cast on whether the football time will be able to face Manchester City in the Champions League.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. Spain has 1,700 registered cases so far.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!