Rome Closes Passenger Terminals of Ciampino, Fiumicino Airports From 14 and 17 March

GENOA (Sputnik) - Passenger terminal of Ciampino airport and terminal 1 of Fiumicino airport of Rome will be temporarily closed starting from 14 March and 17 March respectively because of the coronavirus emergency, Airports of Rome said in a statement on Thursday.

"From Tuesday, 17 March, Terminal 1 of "Leonardo da Vinci" airport will be temporarily closed. All check-in operations, security checks and baggage claims will be carried out at Terminal 3 which remains operational", the statement reads. "In addition, the passenger terminal of G.B. Pastine di Ciampino airport will be closed from Friday, 14 March. General Aviation activities, those of state institutions and cargo aviation, will remain unchanged".

© REUTERS / CIRO DE LUCA A person wearing a protective suit and mask checks the temperature of people departing from the ferry port of Molo Beverello after Italy orders a countrywide lockdown to try and contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Naples, Italy, March 10, 2020.

The authority explained that the decision was taken given the fact that many air companies that usually operate with the two airports of the capital have cancelled flights amid Covid-19 spread.

"The runways of the two airports will remain fully accessible and will not undergo operational changes. The passenger terminals of the Fiumicino and Ciampino airports will resume regular operations as soon as the current emergency is over", the statement added.

Italy previously had to put entire areas on lockdown after the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. According to recent data, there are at least 12,000 confirmed cases of the infection, while the death toll is 827.