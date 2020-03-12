First Coronavirus Death Registered in Greece - Reports

MOSCOW/ATHENS (Sputnik) - The first fatality in Greece from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered, ANT1 reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

The first victim of the coronavirus in Greece is a 66-year-old man who recently visited Israel on a religious pilgrimage and returned to Greece in late February, the broadcaster ANT1 reported on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country currently stands at 99. The victim was the only one seriously ill among all those infected. He was placed in the intensive care unit of a hospital and died early on Thursday, according to the report.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities, while about 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been cancelled to prevent the further spread of the disease, which was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).