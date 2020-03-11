Register
06:03 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Life jackets and a boat that were used by refugees and migrants to cross the Aegean Sea from Turkey lie abandoned on a beach on the Greek Island of Lesbos on 8 October 2015.

    Danish Patrol Boat Refused to Obey Orders, Helped Migrants Reach Greece

    © AFP 2020 / Aris Messinis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (200)
    0 16
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003111078533704-danish-patrol-boat-refused-to-obey-orders-helped-migrants-reach-greece/

    Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen had no qualms about the Danish mission disobeying an order to push back a boat full of migrants, adding that they “solved the task based on the mandate they were given”.

    A Danish boat that monitored the Aegean Sea as part of Operation Poseidon, a border control mission to support Greece, coordinated by Frontex, refused to send back migrants they picked up from the sea, Danish officials told Danish Radio.

    Operation leader Jens Møller of the Danish Police told Danish Radio that they had picked up 33 migrants who went to Greece in a rubber boat when they received orders from Poseidon headquarters to send them back outside Greece's waters.

    The Danes refused to obey the order, which they called “controversial” and “life-threatening”. The inflatable boat, according to a crew member, was not in “seaworthy condition”.

    “The captain thought it was not justifiable”, Møller told Danish Radio.

    The migrants were taken to the Greek island of Kos. Several of the crew members said that the rules of good seamanship dictate the obligation to help people at sea.

    According to Navy Captain Jan Niegsch, it is risky to stop a rubber boat by force. By his own admission, such a situation can end up as a sea rescue.

    The Danish sailors said that they had seen episodes when Greek patrol boats sail close to the overcrowded inflatable boats to turn them around in so-called “pushbacks” or “turnbacks”, which they see as risky behaviour. The Danish crews have admittedly begun to document the “wrongdoings” of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

    “If we witness something that we believe is contrary to the rules, then we document it and report it back to our system. Initially back to Frontex,” Jens Møller said.

    Despite the increased pressure on the Frontex countries, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said she was satisfied that the crew did not obey the order.

    “They solved the task based on the mandate they were given,” Bramsen noted.

    Denmark's Frontex contribution currently consists of two coastal patrol boats operating from the Greek island of Kos. The boats are manned by 17 people the National Police and the Armed Forces. Additionally, the National Police and the Ministry of Defence have seven men stationed on the islands of Lesbos and Samos.

    Since June 2019, Denmark's two patrol boats have participated in 86 incidents and “handled” 1,817 refugees and migrants in primitive dinghies and inflatable boats, Danish Radio reported.

    Following Turkey's decision to open its borders to the European Union, border nations Greece and Bulgaria have been struggling to keep up with the migrant influx. Ankara has since accused Greece of “hitting” and “bullying” refugees during attempted sea crossing. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said called on Greece to “open the gates” because the refugees would just pass through before moving on.

    While the practice of pushbacks is considered illegal in the EU and has repeatedly drawn criticism from human rights bodies such as Amnesty International and Oxfam, they have been an off-and-on policy of the Australian government since the early 2000s, which claimed them to have reduced the number of IMAs, or irregular maritime arrivals, by 80 percent.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (200)

    Related:

    'We Have Free Speech': Denmark Defends Coronavirus Cartoon Flag From Chinese Criticism
    Denmark Discovers Huge Disproportion in Immigrant Youths With Criminal Record
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, boat, Turkey, Greece, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse