Register
06:03 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor

    Prince Harry 'Opens Up' on Megxit in Phone Hoax with Russian Pranksters Posing as Greta Thunberg

    © AP Photo / Jeremy Selwyn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107835/18/1078351896_0:162:3084:1897_1200x675_80_0_0_79e9523d5455a7d68105abb2edb38877.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003111078533679-prince-harry-opens-up-on-megxit-in-phone-hoax-with-russian-pranksters-posing-as-greta-thunberg/

    The extraordinary calls were allegedly recorded on New Year’s Eve and 22 January, on the landline at the Duke of Sussex’s retreat on Vancouver Island, Canada.

    Prince Harry has reportedly been tricked into opening up about Megxit and revealing that he was “completely separate” from the Royal Family in two phone calls he believed he was conducting with teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father, reported The Sun on 10 March.

    In reality, claims the publication, the Duke of Sussex was pouring his heart out to notorious Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, AKA Vovan and Lexus.

    Pranksters Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov) and Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov). File photo
    © Photo : Alexandr Polegenko
    Pranksters Lexus (Alexei Stolyarov) and Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov). File photo

    One of the alleged calls, conducted on New Year’s Eve and 22 January, was recorded and purportedly published on the pair’s YouTube channel, vovan222prank, with an animated cartoon of Harry and Greta, although the footage currently does not appear to be available.

    ‘Right Decision Not Always Easy’

    In the call, the Duke of Sussex revealed, according to the outlet, how much of a struggle Megxit was for him and Meghan Markle.

    Speaking of the couple’s decision to step away from royal life, Prince Harry is claimed to have said:

    “There’s lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle… But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one… And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one… but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify (with) and respect us for putting our family first. But, yeah, it’s a tricky one, but we will start a new life.”

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to officially step down as working royals on 31 March following their decision to quit, move abroad and become financially independent.

    ‘Normal Life versus Royal Life’

    The two pranksters are said to have joked that “Greta” enjoyed  reading about the life of the royal couple, causing Prince Harry to reply:

     “I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made out to be!”

    When asked by the prankster playing Greta’s Father, Svante, if normal life was worse than royal life, the Duke of Sussex reportedly responded:

    “Oh no, I think it’s much better… You forget, I was in the military for ten years so I’m more normal than my family would like to believe. But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do.”

    According to The Sun, Prince Harry then added with a laugh:

     “And seeing as everyone under the age of 35 or 36, seems to be carrying out an activist’s role, that gives us the opportunity to try and make more of a difference without being criticised.”

    ‘Stripped of Titles’

    The two radio hosts then purportedly asked Prince Harry how it felt for the couple to be “stripped” of their royal titles by the Queen after the decision to step down.

    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    The figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, are moved from their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds in London, Thursday Jan. 9, 2020.

    At this point, the Queen’s grandson is claimed to interject:

     “No, no, again you mustn’t believe what you read, no one has stripped us of our titles… Because of a technicality within the family, if we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do. …But the press managed to jump on that to make it look like we had been stripped.”

    Prince Andrew Scandal

    When questioned regarding the scandal surrounding his uncle Prince Andrew’s ties with deceased billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Harry is suggested to have hesitated to comment on the issue, adding only:

    “But whatever he has done or hasn’t done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.”

    Media Pressures

    When the pranksters reportedly touched upon the media attention that the royal couple have been struggling with, Prince Harry’s response was said to have been:

    “From the moment that I found a wife that was strong enough to be able to stand up for what we believe in together, it has basically scared them so much that they’ve now come out incredibly angry, they’ve come out fighting, and all they will try and do now is try and destroy our reputation and try and, you know, sink us… But what they don’t understand is the battle we are fighting against them is far more than just us.”

    Executive Editor of The Sun Dan Wootton commented on the alleged taped conversation between Prince harry and the pranksters, saying:

    “The Russian pair might have just done the Duke a favour by releasing this call with 'Greta'… It provides the most fascinating insight into Harry’s mind during Megxit. And the idea that his wife is somehow pulling the strings behind the scenes is blown out of the water.”

    There has not been an official statement from Buckingham Palace on the story.

    Russian pranksters (L-R) Vladimir Vovan Kuznetsov, 30, and Alexei Lexus Stolyarov, 28, speak during an interview with AFP at a bar in Moscow, on March 14, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / YURI KADOBNOV
    Russian pranksters (L-R) Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov, 30, and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov, 28, speak during an interview with AFP at a bar in Moscow, on March 14, 2016

    Earlier, Russian radio hosts Vladimir ‘Vovan’ Kuznetsov and Alexei ‘Lexus’ Stolyarov pranked celebrities like singer Elton John, actor Joaquin Phoenix, and politicians - US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, posting their phone chats online to their YouTube channel.

    Related:

    ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Prince Harry and Meghan on Collision Course With The Cambridges - Report
    David Beckham Reveals What He Talks About With Prince Harry
    'Worrying Obsession': Netizens Weigh in on Piers Morgan's 'Cheshire Cat' Rant at Meghan Markle
    Online Petition Calls For Britain to Stop Paying Security Bill For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Rep. Maxine Waters Promises Russian Prankster Posing as Greta Thunberg to Save Fictitious Island
    Russian Pranksters Posing as Greta Thunberg and Her Dad Clown Around With Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix
    Tags:
    Vovan and Lexus, pranksters, Hoax, hoax, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse