Day Two of MH17 Court Hearings - Video

The MH17 criminal trial that started on Monday at the Schiphol Judicial Complex in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands seeks to prosecute three Russians and one Ukrainian national in absentia for their alleged involvement in the July 2014 crash of the MH17 Malaysia Airlines plane in Ukraine.

The second day of the criminal trial over the 2014 MH17 crash in Ukraine is underway this Tuesday in the Netherlands.

The Boeing plane, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on 17 July 2014, in Ukraine's Donbass region, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass have blamed each other for the incident.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT), which operates without the participation of Moscow. The JIT claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile launched by Russian armed forces.

Russia has rejected the claim as baseless, and argued that the missile belonged to Ukrainian troops. President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia would not accept JIT's findings unless it was fully involved in the process.