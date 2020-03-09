Belgian Police Rescue 14 Migrants From Refrigerator Truck

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The migrants were discovered on Sunday after calling for help from inside the truck that stopped on the highway connecting Brussels with northeastern France. An investigation has been launched.

Fourteen migrants were rescued from a refrigerator truck near the main Wallonian city in Belgium, local police said Monday.

"There is no cause for concern with their health," police in the Namur municipality was quoted as saying by Le Soir newspaper.

Last October, the world was shocked by the news of a refrigerator truck carrying 39 Vietnamese migrants, 31 men and 8 women with their ages ranging from 15-44, who had frozen to death. The truck had arrived in the United Kingdom from Belgium. It was found in an industrial park in Essex county in the UK.

Four men, including two drivers who transported the trailer, were charged with manslaughter and other offences, and several other people have been arrested.