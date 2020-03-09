Press Briefed on Outcome of Day 1 of MH17 Criminal Trial - Video

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on 17 July 2014 in Ukraine's Donbass region, leaving no survivors. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics have blamed each other for the tragedy; the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team claims that a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces downed the plane.

Follow our live feed from a press conference in the Netherlands as the first day of the MH17 criminal trial wraps up.

The trial to prosecute four suspects over their alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is scheduled to take place from 9 to 13 March at the Schiphol Judicial Complex.

In June 2019, the Dutch-led investigation team named Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko as suspects in the case.