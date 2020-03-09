Situation in Milan as Up to 16 Million Italians Put in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Video

Earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed travel restrictions in Italy's northern and central regions in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Live from a checkpoint near Milan as Italy puts residents of Lombardy and other 14 Italian provinces under quarantine to try to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Italy has confirmed more than 5,800 COVID-19 cases, with 223 fatalities.

So far, COVID-19 has killed over 3,600 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,000 patients have already recovered from the disease.

