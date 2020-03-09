Register
03:57 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Pieces of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) , which crashed in 2014 on the territory of Ukraine

    MH17 Court Trial to Begin in the Netherlands Against Backdrop of Media Wars

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107849/49/1078494949_0:0:3056:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_081a161dd068bee9780e21284d89c01a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003091078515882-mh17-court-trial-to-begin-in-the-netherlands-against-backdrop-of-media-wars/

    On Monday a criminal trial will start in the Netherlands with four suspects being accused of involvement in bringing down Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight in Ukraine in 2014. A series of events organized by critics of the trial were held ahead of the hearings.

    The auditorium of the Old Lutheran church in Amsterdam was full on Sunday as dozens of people gathered at the “MH17-Quest for Justice” Symposium to discuss the upcoming court trial which is about to start at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Judicial Complex.

    Even though the majority of news outlets in the country seem to be supportive of the version of events brought forward by the Netherlands-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which placed the blame in the MH17 case on "pro-Russian rebels", many people, including independent journalists, disagree with this narrative.

    According to Sander Compagner – the editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper De Andere Krant, who dedicated the latest issue to the MH17 case and organized Sunday’s symposium, the media in the Netherlands is pretty much one-sided in covering the MH17 case, and those who doubt the official version of events face push-back:

    “All people that are critical of the JIT investigation, who are critical on the coming court case, they are “the Kremlin trolls”, they are not loyal to the families of those who lost their lives, so there is a lot of push-back to such initiatives.”

    On Saturday another MH17-related event was held in the Netherlands, with investigative journalists Max van der Werff and Yana Yerlashova presenting their research on the MH17 crash and the recent leaked document that they published as part of their Bonanza Leaks project. Both journalists spent a lot of time at the crash site in Donbass to talk to eyewitnesses and filmed several documentaries on the topic. They interviewed forensic experts, including court-certified Malaysian digital analyst Akash Rosen, who claims that the first phone recordings published by Ukraine’s security service (SBU), which supposedly show that pro-independence militia commanders were responsible for downing the MH17, were heavily edited.

    • MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    • MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
      © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    MH17 – Quest for Justice Symposium, Amsterdam.
    “We found Mr.Rosen in Malaysia and he did make a report for our documentary from 17th of July of 2019 explaining in detail that the Secret Service of Ukraine had made fake audio taps and put it on the Internet at the moment when the wreckage of the Malaysian MH17 was still burning,” Max van der Werff said during the “MH17 – Awaiting trial” event, which was organized in the Hague on Saturday by the international platform “Global rights for peaceful people”.

    Van der Werff added that even though these first phone taps were not used by the JIT in the official investigation, according to Rosen’s preliminary analysis, other recordings, which were published later and used as evidence, may have also been edited:

    “He’s still busy analyzing and writing a report, but already preliminary he can say that there are edits, although the quality is much better than on the first day, which makes sense because they had more time to doctor them.”

    Dutch mainstream media accused Max van der Werff of playing a key role in “the Kremlin media campaign” against the MH17 trial. He denied the allegations.

    The critics of JIT say that according to documents leaked by Bonanza, the investigators may have been trying to use the media to their advantage by publishing certain documents, which, together with other similar occurrences which they saw after the crash, may point at "narrative management".

    ​Even though Russia was excluded from taking part in the investigation from the very beginning, Moscow shared a lot of information with the JIT, including radar data and BUK missile manufacturer reports. According to the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, a lot of this data continues to be ignored.

    ​On Monday a panel of judges from the District Court of the Hague will start reviewing the case, in which three Russian citizens and one Ukrainian will be tried in absentia for allegedly playing a role in the downing of the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines flight with 283 passengers and 15 crew aboard during the armed conflict in South-Eastern Ukraine on 17 July of 2014.

    The Joint Investigation Team includes representatives from Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and Malaysia. 

    Tags:
    Donbass, plane crash, MH17, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse