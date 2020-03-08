At Least One Injured After Man Opens Fire in Mosque in Paris - Reports

An armed man wearing a helmet entered the interior courtyard of the mosque on Sunday morning and opened fire at a person, according to local media reports.

One person has been injured in a shooting at a mosque in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondissement of France's capital, BFM TV reported on Sunday.

According to Le Parisien, the victim was shot twice in the leg and is in critical condition.

The man is reported to have fled the scene on a scooter.

🚨Tirs à Paris 19ème : un homme casqué et armé est entré dans la cour d’une mosquée avant de tirer à plusieurs reprises sur un individu. La victime est légèrement blessée aux jambes. L’auteur a pris la fuite sur un scooter. @BFMParis — Raphaël MAILLOCHON (@Raph_journalist) March 8, 2020

The shooting occurred at around 8 pm local time at the headquarters of the Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association.

France Bleu reports that the incident was a possible settling of scores and not connected to the mosque.