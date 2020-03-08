Italy's Alitalia Rearranges Flights To and From Milan, Venice Due to Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Italian flag carrier, Alitalia, said on Sunday that it rearranged its flights from and to Milan's and Venice's airports in the wake of the government's decree restricting movement in a number of regions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Following today's decree of the Italian cabinet, which includes new measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Alitalia reports that it has rearranged flights to and from the airports of Milan (Linate and Malpensa) and Venice," the company said in a statement.

The company added that starting from 9 March, it would operate only national flights to and from the Linate airport and suspend all national and international flights to and from Milan's Malpensa.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that restricts movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont, and Marche amid coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions will last until 3 April.

As of Sunday, Italy has registered 366 coronavirus-related fatalities and more than 7,300 cases of the disease in the country.

On a global scale, the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 110,000, with more than 90 countries reporting infections. In addition, over 3,800 people have already died from the disease, while more than 61,000 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.