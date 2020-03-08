Head of Italy's Piedmont Becomes Second Governor to Contract Coronavirus in 24 Hours - Reports

Italy remains the most heavily-hit country in the European Union. It has registered at least 5,883 cases of the virus, of which 233 have proved fatal.

The head of Italy's Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to state broadcaster RAI.

Alberto Cirio took the test as a precaution together with other governors in Rome on 4 March.

"His health is good and the President has already activated all the procedures foreseen for the checks and the safety of the people closest to him, starting with the Council, the staff and colleagues, the people with whom he was at contact recently and of course his family," according to his office.

Cirio says he intends to continue working.

Earlier, the head of Lazio province, Nicola Zingaretti, confirmed that he too had coronavirus.

Italy confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to more than 5,800 while the death toll climbed to 223, up from 187 a day before.

Italy and France have seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases this week. New cases have been reported in Belgium, Sweden and Poland. Croatia has confirmed 12 coronavirus cases, the last one registered on Saturday.

A number of countries have temporarily halted classes at schools and universities, particularly in areas most-affected by COVID-19, in order to prevent the disease from spreading further among the population.