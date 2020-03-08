Topless Femen Activists Protest 'Patriarchvirus' in Paris on International Women's Day - Video

Femen, a Paris-based feminist group which was founded in Ukraine in 2008, has become famous for its activists protesting topless against a wide range of issues, including gender, religion, homophobia and sexism.

Femen activists have stripped to the waist in Paris to protest against the "patriarchal pandemic" and "patriarchvirus".

The protesters were seen standing at the Place de la Concorde with feminist slogans written on their bodies, holding placards and firing violet smoke pellets into the air.

​The public action comes as the world marks International Women's Day - a crucial celebration for the global feminist movement.

Femen are the infamous feminist group known for its provocative topless protests. In November, the activists attempted to interrupt a rally held by the supporters of the late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.