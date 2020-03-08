International Women's Day March Promoting Equal Rights Takes Place in Paris - Video

The March 8th marks International Women's Day, an annual celebration of women's rights. It is observed to various degrees globally, either as a holiday or as a day of protests.

Parisians are taking to streets to join the International Women’s Day march calling for equal rights for women as well as for an end to sexism, harassment and violence.

Demonstrators are gathering at Place d'Italie before heading to Place de la République via Boulevard de l'Hôpital, Boulevard Diderot, rue de Lyon, Place de la Bastille, and Boulevard Beaumarchais.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE