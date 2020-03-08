Lombardy, 14 Additional Italian Provinces on Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Video

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday signed a decree on the restriction of movement in the Lombardy region and 14 provinces in other regions of the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Live from Milan as Italy bars the residents of Lombardy and 14 provinces in other regions from entering or leaving, as the country battles COVID-19.

According to the decree, people will not be allowed to freely move around Lombardy and the additional provinces where the quarantine is in effect, which are located in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche.

Entry and exit from these territories will be possible only in exceptional cases, including for health reasons. Moreover, museums, galleries and cultural centres will be shut down in the targeted areas.

Lombardy, the region of Italy where Milan is located, is home to over 10 million people.

