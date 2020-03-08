Two Stages of Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Spain, France Canceled Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Two stages of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix, which were to be held in Spain and France throughout March, have been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the event's organizing committee said in a press release on Sunday.

"The situation of the Coronavirus virus - COVID 19 in France leads the Organizing Committee to cancel the 34th edition of the Internationaux de Thiais scheduled for next 28 and 29 March, in view of the risks that this could cause the foreign delegations taking part and the public many who attend the event. Several delegations have already canceled their participation in the Brno Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend as well as in the Marbella Grand Prix [in Spain] scheduled for next week. They will do the same for the Grand Prix de Thiais [in France]," the statement read.

The Marbella Grand Prix was scheduled for 13-15 March.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 522, another 10 people have died from the disease in the country.

Meanwhile, in France, the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 1,000, with 16 reported fatalities.

Italy remains the most heavily-hit country in the European Union and third after China. It has 5,883 cases, of which 233 were fatal.