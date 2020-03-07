Second French Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A second member of the French parliament’s lower house has tested positive for coronavirus, the BFMTV channel reported.

A lawmaker with the Republicans party was hospitalised with the COVID-19 viral disease in the northeastern region of Alsace on 5 March.

The identity of the newly confirmed coronavirus patient was not disclosed. The person was hospitalised, according to the BFMTV channel.

The third infected is a snack bar worker who has been asked to self-quarantine. Six other people are being tested for suspected infection, including five legislators.

France reported 103 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the tally to 716. A total of 11 people have died from COVID-19 since the epidemic began in the country in January.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 102,000, with almost 3,500 deaths, a vast majority of which were in China’s Hubei province where the virus originated. At the same time, more than 57,000 people have recovered.