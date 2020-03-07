One Dead, At Least Four Injured in Apartment Explosion in Strasbourg, France - Photos

Firefighters received calls reporting the incident at 5:40 a.m. local time on Saturday. The teams quickly contained the fire, which hit an apartment on the eighth floor, slightly spreading to the facade of the building.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred in the city centre of Strasbourg in the early hours of Saturday, Alain Fontanel, deputy mayor of the city said on Facebook.

As a result of the blast, one person, who was in the apartment, died, while at least four others were slightly injured. The incident occurred on 15 rue de Provence in the city's Meinau district.

Some ​83 people who were in the building were evacuated and gathered in nearby schools, local media reported.

​The cause of the explosion has not been determined. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.