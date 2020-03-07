Queen Letizia of Spain Attracts Attention as She Meets with Sex Workers Association

Letizia, the current Queen consort of Spain and the wife of King Felipe VI, has always been at the centre of attention in the Spanish and international media with her exquisite and glamorous looks. This week turned out to be no exception.

Queen Letizia of Spain made quite an appearance on Friday as she rocked a Madrid conference with her stunning pink Boss ensemble and matching pumps, while meeting with representatives from the Association for Prostituted Women (AORAMP).

Queen Letizia of Spain was looking chic in BOSS suit and pumps, and Carolina Herrera blouse while attending a meeting with APRAMP (Prostitution Women Association) in Madrid, Spain 💗 #QueenLetizia pic.twitter.com/dIvAv8QxCZ — Mr. Quijada (@UnaiQuijada) March 6, 2020

AORAMP focuses on providing assistance to sex workers and their reintegration into society, as well as the prevention and eradication of sexual exploitation and trafficking. During the conference, the Queen consort met with the charity’s president Rocio Nieto and Minister of Equality Irene Montero to discuss the issues at stake.

However, Queen Letizia, who also co-directs the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases, managed to steal the event’s spotlight not only with her work but her stunningly effortless look, as she wore her hair loose and put on minimal jewelry.

A few days ago the Queen also grabbed the public’s attention with another colourful outfit when she was joined by her husband King Felipe to attend an awards ceremony devoted to the latest Honorary Ambassadors of the Spain Brand.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the act of delivery of the Accreditations corresponding to the eighth edition of "Honorary Ambassadors of the Spain Brand", in occasion of its twentieth anniversary on 3rd March 2020. pic.twitter.com/JvpzpDxeMu — europeroyals (@europeroyals_ig) March 4, 2020

The royal couple, who has been married since May 2004 and has two children together, Princesses Leonor and Sofia, has often been regarded as Spain’s style icons with their elaborate and sophisticated outfits. For some the two are the epitome of relationship goals.