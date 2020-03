Ankara struck an agreement with Brussels during a migrant crisis in 2016, promising to stifle the flow coming to European countries, while the EU vowed to provide funds, assisting Turkey on the issue. Ankara, however, has accused the bloc of not fulfiling the deal, with the EU countering that Turkey has used the migrants for political gain.

Thousands of mostly Syrian migrants have massed at the Turkish border in recent days, hoping to enter Greece, Bulgaria, and other European countries.

The border crisis escalated last week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country would not stop the flow of refugees fleeing to Europe due to the clashes in Syria's Idlib, opening the border to refugees who want to reach the European Union.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!