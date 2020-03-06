Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in EU Grows to Over 4,000 - Health Commissioner

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - More than 4,000 instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered in 24 EU countries so far, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said Friday.

"Today we have over 4,000 cases in 24 member-states, and this the situation that continues to evolve, I would say, by the hour", Kyriakides said a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels to discuss the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus infection cases after China and South Korea. The country reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 148.

Spain reports 5th death from coronavirus disease

The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Spain has risen to five on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"In Spain, 365 cases and five fatalities have been registered at present", the ministry said in a publication.

The latest fatality is reportedly an 87-year-old man who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease at a hospital in the northeastern region of Zaragoza.

This is the second death from the virus in Spain in a day. A 76-year-old male died in the morning in a suburb of the Spanish capital Madrid.

Death toll from COVID-19 in France reportedly reaches 9

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France increased by 154 people to 577 people over less than 24 hours, while the death toll has risen to nine people, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the country's health authorities.

According to the broadcaster, the authorities have confirmed that two more people died from the disease earlier on Friday.

To date, the number of those infected globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,400 people have recovered.