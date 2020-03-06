Almost Divine Miracle: Tap Water Turned Into Wine in Italian Village - Photo

The local population proceeded to pour the "tap wine" into bottles before the authorities could remove the precious liquid from the plumbing.

Local residents at a small village near Modena, Italy witnessed an almost divine spectacle after they turned on their faucets on Wednesday to find red Lambrusco Grasparossa wine pour from their taps.

However, it later turned out there was nothing mystical in this curious incident as it was simply a "technical fault" at the local winery Settecani where a defective silo leaked the booze into the water supply system, according to The Local, Italy.

E a Modena usciva lambrusco dai rubinetti… Oh città felice! https://t.co/NaTsAFVp0p pic.twitter.com/veQicR4L7f — ModenaNotizie Gaiaitalia.com (@modenanewsgaia) March 5, 2020

​The technicians quickly fixed the problem, but the astute locals managed to store some of the wine to enjoy it later, according to Gazzetta di Modena.