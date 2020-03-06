Register
06:27 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A young girl picking up a book

    Forced Islamisation at Swedish School as 9-Year-Olds Confess to Allah in Religious Studies – Reports

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    116
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107343/32/1073433277_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_4f4ff4281fa87f45651c20d69bb2f632.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003061078489295-forced-islamisation-at-swedish-school-as-9-year-olds-confess-to-allah-in-religious-studies--reports/

    According to a disturbed parent, the teacher threatened her daughter with detention if she refused to participate in a lesson that included confessing to the Islamic faith in a letter and prayer.

    Söderfors School in Tierp has come under fire for its unorthodox methods of teaching religious studies.

    According to the news portal Katerina Magasin, third-graders were forced to confess to Islam and Allah in a letter during a lesson in religious studies. Among other things, the nine-year-olds had to write “I belong to Islam”.

    Anamaria von Roteliuc, the mother of a nine-year-old girl, told the magazine the pupils also had to participate in a prayer, while a minaret call was played in the classroom. Furthermore, the children had to colour a mosque on a piece of paper.

    When students questioned whether they really had to participate in the activities, the teacher responded that they had to. According to von Roteliuc, who also detailed the ordeal in a Facebook post, the teacher threatened her daughter with detention if she refused to participate in the task. The girl initially refused to pledge allegiance to Allah, but had to to write “I belong to Islam” in the end.

    “My daughter came home and was completely devastated”, Anamaria said. “She said, Mom, we had Islam yesterday and they forced us to say that we are Muslims. She told me that during the lesson, she jumped out of the classroom crying, ran to the toilet and prayed to God. She has been feeling bad since it happened. I myself am so angry that I'm seething. How can you do this? We are Christians and my children should not be subjected to forced Islamisation at school”.

    Söderfors School is not a religious one, and, according to Roteliuc, its teachers do not have a Muslim background. By her own admission, she contacted the headmaster, only to receive a note that the school was working with world religions. According to Roteliuc, this “religious indoctrination” must end.

    “In my eyes, it is unacceptable to carry out such religious abuse against young children. This indoctrination must end”, von Roteliuc said.

    The incident sparked outrage on social media and drew the ire of many Swedes.

    “Welcome to Söderfors nursery school in Tierp, anno 2020, where Swedish children are indoctrinated into Islam already in third grade. Now the school is reported to the police”, blogger Katerina Janouch tweeted.

    ​“Shocked! For starters, the teacher's credentials should be nulled, it is criminal what she has exposed 9-year-olds to. What we have here is a Swedish non-denominational school, so no religious influence”, a rather typical angry reaction said.

    Screenshot from SVT's programme The Meeting
    © Photo : SVT
    Outrage as Muslim Tells Hijab Opponent to 'Move Away' From Sweden in Televised Debate
    Following the uproar, Tierp Municipality published a press release stating that there is no Islamisation in schools. Furthermore, the municipality attacked the reports as “dissemination of rumours”, “unsavory claims”, and “baseless criticism”. According to the municipality, the lesson should be seen in context, where students are in different ways inspired to change their perspective, in order to create an understanding of the basics and models of thought in different religions.

    The number of Muslims in Sweden has soared over just a matter of several decades amid mass immigration, exceeding 800,000 and amounting to 8.1 percent of today's population. In recent years, a hot debate on the place and the role of Islam in Swedish society has erupted.

    By contrast, the percentage of Christians has shrunk from over 95 percent in 1972 to close to 60 today. In 2000, the Church of Sweden lost its status as state church.

    Related:

    Swedish Mosque Under Fire For Calling it Sinful for Women to Deny Men 'Legitimate Intimacy'
    Outrage as Muslim Tells Hijab Opponent to 'Move Away' From Sweden in Televised Debate
    Iraqi Head of Swedish Mosque Jailed for 8 Years for Torturing Family, Beating Kids With Kebab Skewer
    Tags:
    education, school, Islam, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse