All Swiss Soldiers Confined to Military Bases After One Tests Positive for Coronavirus

As the coronavirus is continuing to spread, Switzerland has decided to ban major events, including the Geneva International Motor Show, while closing the doors of the UN's European headquarters in Geneva to visitors.

Swiss authorities have decided to confine all soldiers to their military bases after one of them was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

As the Swiss Army is organised as a militia with conscripts undergoing a short initial training period, they have to take a refresher course every year.

On Monday, while one soldier was undergoing a required screening for such a course, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The man said that he had recently returned from Milan, Italy - the country most hit by the virus in Europe.

After the diagnosis, the army decided to restrict the movement of on-duty troops, while quarantining those who had come in close contact with the infected soldier.

While troops can still leave their barracks, they have been asked not to do so unless it's necessary.

The novel coronavirus has spread from China to more than 90 countries and already killed more than 3,100 people.

In Europe, Italy has become the hardest hit country, with 79 fatal cases having been recorded. Switzerland, which borders Italy in the south, has so far registered 35 cases of the virus with no fatal outcome.