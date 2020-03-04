French Police Say Detain Armed Man Holding Wife, 5 Children Hostage

The man, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, took the family hostage on Tuesday afternoon and shot at police when they arrived to cordon off the area, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.
“[END OF POLICE OPERATION] RAID detained an armed individual in an operation. Nobody hurt. National police services and emergency services are still on the scene" the Police Nationale tweeted.
[FIN OPERATION DE POLICE] Intervention du RAID qui a procédé à l'interpellation d'un individu armé. Aucune personne blessée. Services d'@PoliceNat10 et services de secours encore présents sur place. pic.twitter.com/BRdv6bvZyD— Police Nationale 10 (@PoliceNat10) March 3, 2020
The neighbourhood was on lockdown for over 16 hours as negotiations went on, after which RAID, a special police unit, embarked on the successful operation.
